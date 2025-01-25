The Difference Between Thai And Indian Curries

Ever wondered what makes Thai curry stand out from Indian? Though they both fall under the same umbrella, before colonization, each region has its own distinct name for curry. The British, for convenience, adapted the Portuguese word "caril" into "curry," lumping together all dishes with a sauce or gravy seasoned with spices. Technically, each "curry" is unique, though cultural similarities in preparation can be found. If you think in terms of barbeque sauce, Thai curry is more like a tangy Carolina-style — bright, fresh, and balanced. Meanwhile, Indian curry is a smoky Southern-style where the deep, layered flavors build over time.

When it comes to the spice profile, base ingredients, and cooking methods, Thai and Indian curries are significantly different. In Thai curries, coconut milk is often the base ingredient, adding a luscious creaminess and subtle sweetness to the recipe. However, some regions in Northern Thailand break away from this tradition because coconut trees are not part of the local flora. In contrast, Indian curries in the southern regions mostly use coconut. Another distinguishing feature in Thai curries is the use of palm sugar, which is virtually absent in Indian ones, except in a few rare dishes.