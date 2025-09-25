For Moist & Fudgy Brownies, Add One Creamy High-Protein Ingredient

Now, while cottage cheese may sound like a foolproof add-on to brownies, there are a couple of key steps you need to take when using the ingredient to make your dessert as desirable as possible. Because cottage cheese plays such a massive role in giving your brownies a great texture, the naturally clumpy ingredient should be blended to ensure that the treat's ideal texture can be achieved as seamlessly as possible. Some like to do this by using pre-whipped cottage cheese, but smoothing out standard versions of the high-protein ingredient using a mixing bowl or blender can also get the job done.

Beyond that, as is the case with any recipe you make, the best results come with proper timing and patience. Baking your brownies at a low temperature for a longer duration could help give them a fudgier texture, but could lead to overcooking if you don't remain diligent as they bake. Because brownies are so prone to drying up soon after they've hit their sweet spot, keeping an eye on them and pulling them out of the oven right before they've achieved a noticeable firmness is as important for cottage cheese brownies as it is for any other brownie recipe you choose to follow.