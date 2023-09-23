Bake Those Brownies Low And Slow For Extra Fudgy Chocolatey Goodness

Brownies are delicious, chocolatey treats that have been around since the late 19th century, remaining popular throughout the years. Although they're a U.S. invention, brownies can now be found in tons of countries around the world thanks to their rich and delicious flavor.

Regardless of where you choose to eat your brownies, one thing is for certain — they can vary quite a bit. Whereas some people enjoy fluffy, cake-like brownies, others prefer rich, fudgy brownies that melt in your mouth. If you fall into the latter group of people, there are a few tricks you can employ to help get that extra gooey consistency, especially when dealing with boxed brownies. One such trick you can use is to bake your brownies at a lower temperature for a slightly longer time.

Doing so can lead to a better overall consistency and a more moist, dense brownie overall. Of course, knowing the details of the temperature and bake time is key to really getting this trick right.