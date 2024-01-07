Cottage Cheese Is Your Secret Ingredient For A High-Protein Mac And Cheese

Cottage cheese is made by adding live cultures to milk, and when the solids separate from the whey, it creates that soft and chunky curdled consistency. Even though it has that texture, it's no problem to add cottage cheese to mac and cheese sauce. You simply blend in the cottage cheese with other ingredients like milk, cornstarch, seasonings, and cheddar cheese, and the lumps smooth out to create a perfectly creamy sauce. Using your blender is the key to getting the creamiest mac sauce possible. The cornstarch helps to thicken the sauce.

Pour your blended cheese mixture into a saucepan on the stove to heat up and thicken. One of the important points to remember when making mac and cheese, no matter what cheese you're using, is to not overheat your cheese sauce. Keep things at low to medium heat, enough to thicken the sauce. Otherwise, you could be left with a grainy sauce if it splits. (If the sauce does break, you can try fixing it with this trick.) Feel free to season your sauce as you like (definitely salt and pepper, and perhaps paprika or chili powder for a hint of smokiness), when it tastes right, toss it with the cooked macaroni, and then you're ready to serve your cottage cheese mac and cheese.