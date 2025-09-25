This Southern Hidden Gem Has An Unexpectedly Deep Celebrity Connection

Nellie's Southern Kitchen is a beloved comfort food restaurant housed in a historic building in Belmont, North Carolina, a small city just west of Charlotte. You might not know it from the name, but this humble establishment is connected to some of the world's most famous musicians.

Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr. — parents of the globally famous Jonas Brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Nick — founded Nellie's in 2016. After managing their sons' music careers, the couple named the restaurant after Kevin Sr.'s grandmother, whose fried chicken and banana pudding are star items on the menu inspired by her cooking.

Although Nellie's doesn't go overboard with its celebrity connection, it does feature plenty of references. One Easter egg for longtime Jonas Brothers fans is the Love Bug Cheeseburger, named after one of the band's earliest hits. A more obvious hint appears in a hallway displaying the band's achievements, which might feel out of place if the restaurant weren't owned by the brothers' proud parents.