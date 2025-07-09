4 Lesser-Known Restaurants You Didn't Realize Were Owned By A-List Celebs

If you're a foodie, then you may go out of your way to visit a restaurant that is owned by a famous chef — perhaps Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen in Las Vegas or Wolfgang Puck's Spago in Beverly Hills. But it's not just celebrity chefs who own restaurants — other celebrities, such as actors or musicians, also sometimes branch out into the restaurant scene.

In fact, you may have even visited one of these restaurants without knowing it — and there are quite a few celebrity-owned restaurants that are actually well worth it. While you may know that Jimmy Buffet owned the Margaritaville chain or that Martha Stewart owns the Vegas-located restaurant, The Bedford, there are plenty of celebrity-owned restaurants out there that are lesser known.

For example, did you know that "Modern Family" star Ty Burrell owns an upscale diner in Park City, Utah called The Eating Establishment? Or that "The Sopranos" actor Michael Imperioli owns a jazz bar called Scarlet Lounge in New York City? Read on to find out more about these restaurants and a couple other celebrity-owned restaurants you probably didn't know about.