The Aldi Frozen Breakfast Option We Ranked Dead Last

A little-known thing about Aldi is that it's hard to go too wrong with any of its frozen breakfast foods. Among the options available at this discount grocery chain, none of them were particularly awful. But when we ranked 11 of Aldi's frozen breakfast options, one did, of course, place last.

The Breakfast Best Fully Cooked Maple Flavored Sausage Patties (say that ten times fast) aren't horrible. They have a pleasant, if a little greasy, texture that you would expect out of a sausage patty. But an unpleasant smell of artificial maple permeates the air when you first open the package, and only gets worse during and after cooking.

When eating, the flavor of these patties suffers from the noticeable artificiality of their maple flavor — though perhaps not as much as you might think, given the strength of the odor. It's possible that Aldi used artificial flavoring to reduce costs, or because real maple burns easily, but it's a key ingredient holding these patties back from greatness.