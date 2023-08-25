Aldi's Frozen Sausage Is Perfect For McDonald's-Style Breakfast Sandwiches

Aldi is famous for its great deals on store-brand products that are so good many shoppers believe they are on par with or better than their name-brand competitors. While you may have already noticed the grocer's Olive Garden Italian dressing copycat or Laughing Cow cheese copycat, we are willing to bet that you didn't know the store was hiding a copycat of one of America's favorite breakfast sandwiches –- the Sausage and Egg McMuffin.

The key to making a delicious McDonald's-style egg and sausage breakfast McMuffin at home starts with Aldi's precooked sausage patties. This unassuming bag of sausage patties can be found in the frozen section of the store and a bag of 18 sells for under $10. They are sold in two flavors (original and maple) and come highly recommended. In fact, Aldi Reviewer marked them as a must-buy and one Redditor even described them as what you need for the "best homemade McMuffin ever!"

So, because Egg McMuffins are delicious and we could all use more of them in our lives, how can you make your own at home?