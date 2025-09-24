The Pumpkin-Flavored Beer We Ranked Best Is A Cozy Fall Indulgence

Grocery shoppers know autumn is on the way from the avalanche of limited-time pumpkin-flavored products that arrive every fall. This includes unusual items to infuse with pumpkin, like potato chips and canned meats, but also more common products like cereal, coffee, and even beer.

Unless you're a beer and/or pumpkin spice aficionado, it can be easy to miss the wide variety of pumpkin beers out there. Daily Meal ranked 12 different pumpkin-flavored beers on the market, and although there were many creative flavor profiles, the winner stood out for its simplicity. Alewerks Pumpkin Ale was the most satisfying overall and nearly achieved the ideal experience for a pumpkin beer.

Initial notes of malty sweetness are paired with an aroma and flavor of roasted pumpkin. As the creamy liquid washes over the mouth, a gently hoppy finish cuts the sweet notes while potent carbonation freshens the palate for more. And at 7.3% alcohol, it's enough to feel seasonally toasty without becoming too tipsy. From flavor to texture and aroma to alcohol content, it's just a pleasantly well-balanced experience.