The Absolute Worst Pumpkin Beer Comes From A Well Known Brand

When you first sip on the Jack-O Pumpkin Ale, you'll be greeted with a strong flavor of pumpkin pie spices. At first, this might not seem like a bad thing, but as you continue drinking, those tasting notes start to drown out the beer and become too intense. What's more, you won't pick up on any hoppiness. Considering ales tend to have a good kick of hops and plenty of nuance to their flavors, this leads to quite a disappointing brew.

Beyond the intense taste of the pie spices in the brew, some drinkers also report the brew being too sweet. While a little bit of sweetness can help to balance out the bitter flavor of the beer, when it's overpowering, it can just taste sickly and more like a soda than an adult beverage.

Lastly, there's an issue with this drink's aroma. Instead of giving off a buzzy beer aroma, this drink gives cream soda or root beer vibes. The result is that, once again, it's a little too similar to a soda and too far removed from a standard beer to make picking one up worth it for a true beer lover.