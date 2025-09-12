6 Unhinged Pumpkin Spice Alcohols That Actually Sound Delicious

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's fall, and you know what that means for every food and drink brand out there — it's time to entice with the pumpkin spice. Pumpkin spice flavor has been incorporated into drinks for a while now. Coffee has used the spice mix for as long as we can remember. Seasonal pumpkin beers brought the flavor to adult beverages. They can seem like a fad, but there are some really good pumpkin spice beers that we like.

Now there are even more alcoholic options when it comes to the pumpkin spice vice. You can drink these on their own or mix them into your favorite non-fruity cocktail to give them a blast of autumn. Or mix it into your coffee for a higher proof Pumpkin Spice Latte than you can find at Starbucks. Sure, you could easily make your own pumpkin spice mix, but where's the fun or ABV in that? Luckily, there's a wide variety of unhinged pumpkin spice alcohols that are worth trying this fall.