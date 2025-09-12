6 Unhinged Pumpkin Spice Alcohols That Actually Sound Delicious
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's fall, and you know what that means for every food and drink brand out there — it's time to entice with the pumpkin spice. Pumpkin spice flavor has been incorporated into drinks for a while now. Coffee has used the spice mix for as long as we can remember. Seasonal pumpkin beers brought the flavor to adult beverages. They can seem like a fad, but there are some really good pumpkin spice beers that we like.
Now there are even more alcoholic options when it comes to the pumpkin spice vice. You can drink these on their own or mix them into your favorite non-fruity cocktail to give them a blast of autumn. Or mix it into your coffee for a higher proof Pumpkin Spice Latte than you can find at Starbucks. Sure, you could easily make your own pumpkin spice mix, but where's the fun or ABV in that? Luckily, there's a wide variety of unhinged pumpkin spice alcohols that are worth trying this fall.
Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini to liven up your Autumn Parties
The classic Trader Joe's espresso martini is getting some spice for the 2025 season. It's $9.99 and only available for a limited time. It's perfect as a quick drink for a party, or a fun beverage for a fabulous fall brunch. Add in TJ's Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer for a true indulgence.
Pumpkin Spice Chardonnay to sip on
This $6.99 bottle is made with California Chardonnay, Chardonnay grape juice, and pumpkin spices to add a sweet kick of autumnal spirit. On Reddit, reviewers are describing it as very sweet and more like a cider than a wine, so it's even more fall-forward than you might expect. Try it on its own, or in a Sangria from our list of six fall cocktails to sip on this season.
Pumking Pumpkin Whiskey is the harder version of a classic Autumn beer
Running at around $29.99 for a fifth, this whiskey version of the classic pumpkin beer of the same name makes for a fun fall cocktail. Of course it's a tipple you can taste solo, but simply replace any normal whiskey in a mixed drink with this and, boom, it's harvest season. Try it in our classic simple hot toddy recipe on a cold night.
RumChata Pumpkin Spice cream liqueur to add to creamy cocktails
This liquor brand built its name off of blending the harmonious flavors of rum and horchata, and with that kind of base, it makes sense to add a pumpkin spice version for the fall season. Bottles run around $24 and are a great addition to your weekend coffee.
Leelanau Halloween Witches Brew Pumpkin Spice Wine to warm up on the stove
Leelanau Cellars borrows its name from the Michigan peninsula where the winery is located, and its budget-friendly Witches Brew offering is ideal to keep your feeling toasty inside during the nippier season. Costing only $9.99, this sweet apple wine with pumpkin spices tastes even better warmed up.
Kavanagh Pumpkin Spice Irish Cream Liqueur for a fun Irish coffee
Pumpkin spice might seem like a distinctly American flavor, but this import from Ireland has jumped onto the bandwagon. This $16 bottle of pumpkin spice Irish cream is nice to have on hand during the holidays. Replace the regular Irish cream in our Irish Coffee Recipe to have a fun pumpkin spice latte — Irish Coffee edition.