Experience What It Was Like To Dine At The 1939 World's Fair At This Old-School Diner In Oakley, Utah

Diners have been a classic part of the American restaurant landscape for over 100 years. And while there are still great hole-in-the-wall diners in America, such as New Orleans' Clover Grill, relatively few are in the classic railcar-style buildings that defined diners for a generation. But one pristine example in Utah has been in business for nearly a century — even though it began its life as a World's Fair exhibit.

The 1939 World's Fair in Queens, New York, featured prefab diners near the fair's entrance, including Dining Car #1107, built by the Jerry O'Mahony Diner Company in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Diners of this era visually resembled train cars and were thus known as "dining cars," which eventually shortened to just "diner." Little is known about the diner's tenure at the World's Fair, but it may have been part of an exhibit with a similar surviving diner now known as White Mana, which the fair advertised – per New Jersey City University — as the "diner of the future" and an "introduction to fast food."

Today, this fair exhibit operates as a restaurant in Oakley, Utah, serving diner staples like burgers, pies, and milkshakes, as well as all-day breakfast options. The story of how it got there is a complicated one, involving generations of owners, multiple moves, and law enforcement. But the result is a historic treasure — one of just four pre-World War II Streamlined Moderne diners still in business.