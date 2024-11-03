Throw That Frozen Pot Pie In Your Air Fryer And Thank Us Later

It's hard to remember a time when there weren't air fryers. Before they hit the market in 2010, if you wanted a quick dinner without turning on the oven, the only choice was the microwave. These days, however, we can have crispy fries, roasted chicken, and even nine different styles of eggs in minutes. Nothing beats heating up a frozen pot pie in an air fryer, however. Give it a try and thank us later, because not only can the air fryer heat the hearty dish in record time, it will also brown the flaky crust perfectly, just like if it came out of a conventional oven.

Frozen food companies are adapting quickly to air fryers, since about two-thirds of American homes have at least one hanging out in the kitchen (per a 2023 Kitchen Audit Study by Circana). So there's a very good chance that your favorite pot pie could already have air fryer instructions listed on the package. If not, don't stress; it just takes a couple of heat-related steps to get your pot pie from the freezer to the dinner table in around 20 minutes.