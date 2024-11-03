Throw That Frozen Pot Pie In Your Air Fryer And Thank Us Later
It's hard to remember a time when there weren't air fryers. Before they hit the market in 2010, if you wanted a quick dinner without turning on the oven, the only choice was the microwave. These days, however, we can have crispy fries, roasted chicken, and even nine different styles of eggs in minutes. Nothing beats heating up a frozen pot pie in an air fryer, however. Give it a try and thank us later, because not only can the air fryer heat the hearty dish in record time, it will also brown the flaky crust perfectly, just like if it came out of a conventional oven.
Frozen food companies are adapting quickly to air fryers, since about two-thirds of American homes have at least one hanging out in the kitchen (per a 2023 Kitchen Audit Study by Circana). So there's a very good chance that your favorite pot pie could already have air fryer instructions listed on the package. If not, don't stress; it just takes a couple of heat-related steps to get your pot pie from the freezer to the dinner table in around 20 minutes.
Heat a pot pie in two stages
Although size is usually the biggest downfall of air fryers, pot pies fit perfectly into most air fryer baskets. In fact, you can even fit two 10-oz pot pies in some models. Because air fryers are so much smaller than conventional ovens, they'll heat up faster, and the forced hot air will concentrate the heat into your food. Remember, however, that it's still an oven (even if it's small), so you'll need to bake it at a temperature that won't burn the crust while cooking the filling all the way through.
Preheat your air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for three or four minutes, then pop the pie in and let it bake at that temperature for about 15 minutes. When you're sure it's hot in the center (check it with a meat thermometer until it reaches 165 degrees), crank the heat up to 380 degrees for five or six minutes to brown the crust. Then, let the pie rest for a few minutes to cool down so you don't burn your mouth, and it's ready to serve. Once you get a taste of how easy it is, you'll see why we think pot pies are one of the best frozen foods to cook in an air fryer.