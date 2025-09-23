Bobby Flay's Cooking Oil Trick To Fix Overly Greasy Dishes

All cooking oils are not created equally, and no one knows this better than Bobby Flay. It's not a one-size-fits-all ingredient. Smoking points and viscosity can vary, which is why Flay uses different oils for both their functionality and their flavor. The grill master uses some oils to cook and others to finish a meal. He explained in an Instagram video, "I usually cook with canola oil, and then I finish dishes with extra-virgin olive oil." Why? Believe it or not, it can help eliminate the possibility of a recipe tasting overly greasy.

Like with so many items that fill your pantry and kitchen cabinets, oils should be among the essential kitchen tools you need to be successful in preparing a meal. Canola oil, which is made from rapeseed, has a smoking point of somewhere between 400 and 475 degrees Fahrenheit, while EVOO hovers between 325 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This makes canola oil perfect if you want to get a nice sear on a piece of meat or are frying up some fish. Also, because its flavor is neutral, you don't have to worry about it adding any funky tastes to what you are cooking.