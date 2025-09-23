Bobby Flay's Cooking Oil Trick To Fix Overly Greasy Dishes
All cooking oils are not created equally, and no one knows this better than Bobby Flay. It's not a one-size-fits-all ingredient. Smoking points and viscosity can vary, which is why Flay uses different oils for both their functionality and their flavor. The grill master uses some oils to cook and others to finish a meal. He explained in an Instagram video, "I usually cook with canola oil, and then I finish dishes with extra-virgin olive oil." Why? Believe it or not, it can help eliminate the possibility of a recipe tasting overly greasy.
Like with so many items that fill your pantry and kitchen cabinets, oils should be among the essential kitchen tools you need to be successful in preparing a meal. Canola oil, which is made from rapeseed, has a smoking point of somewhere between 400 and 475 degrees Fahrenheit, while EVOO hovers between 325 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This makes canola oil perfect if you want to get a nice sear on a piece of meat or are frying up some fish. Also, because its flavor is neutral, you don't have to worry about it adding any funky tastes to what you are cooking.
Plenty of oil options for cooking
It makes sense that this double oil hack is one of Bobby Flay's best cooking tips. However, he is not married to canola oil. He also likes avocado oil for its similar properties. Avocado oil has a higher smoking point than EVOO, and it allows him to safely sauté aromatics without burning them when he is making pasta sauce. If you are looking for alternatives to avocado and canola, safflower, sunflower, and soybean oils also have high smoking points.
Once the sauce is cooked, Flay can then give it a drizzly drip of EVOO so he can achieve that rich, earthy, peppery, and fruity flavor your taste buds expect from this oil. Using it in this manner not only preserves its taste but ensures it doesn't come across as overly heavy. This is because even though EVOO has a thicker consistency, which makes it luxurious and a little decadent, it feels smooth on the tongue, but not overly greasy or heavy. These characteristics enhance the tasting experience. It's perfect to give a little boost of flavor to grilled meats and vegetables, soups, and risottos. A drizzle of olive oil is also the secret to gourmet-level scrambled eggs, and can make ice cream irresistible, giving it a smoother and creamier texture.