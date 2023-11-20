A Drizzle Of Olive Oil Is The Secret To Gourmet-Level Scrambled Eggs

Breakfast stands as a cornerstone of our daily meals, and at its heart lies the undeniable presence of eggs. From the simplicity of a sunny side up to the finesse of eggs over easy, there are so many ways in which you can enjoy them. Yet, when it comes to making eggs taste great, real challenges present themselves.

Scrambled eggs are one of those meals that feel as if they require tricks, hacks, and secrets passed down from generations to get just right. You could easily spend years trying to perfect them ... or you could use olive oil as your secret ingredient to turn them into a gourmet-style meal.

Olive oil lends a distinctive, peppery flavor and glossy texture to scrambled eggs that you won't let slip away. However, instead of just using olive oil to cook your eggs, the real trick to leveling them up is to drizzle it on top after you've cooked them. You'll soon find out how incredibly delicious your breakfasts will be with this addition. Even better, it won't take much time or effort.