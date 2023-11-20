A Drizzle Of Olive Oil Is The Secret To Gourmet-Level Scrambled Eggs
Breakfast stands as a cornerstone of our daily meals, and at its heart lies the undeniable presence of eggs. From the simplicity of a sunny side up to the finesse of eggs over easy, there are so many ways in which you can enjoy them. Yet, when it comes to making eggs taste great, real challenges present themselves.
Scrambled eggs are one of those meals that feel as if they require tricks, hacks, and secrets passed down from generations to get just right. You could easily spend years trying to perfect them ... or you could use olive oil as your secret ingredient to turn them into a gourmet-style meal.
Olive oil lends a distinctive, peppery flavor and glossy texture to scrambled eggs that you won't let slip away. However, instead of just using olive oil to cook your eggs, the real trick to leveling them up is to drizzle it on top after you've cooked them. You'll soon find out how incredibly delicious your breakfasts will be with this addition. Even better, it won't take much time or effort.
Olive oil and scrambled eggs open up a new world of possibilities
One of the most important things to do before scrambling your eggs is to choose the best type of olive oil. You'll want to use extra virgin olive oil that comes in a relatively dark bottle. If you can afford it, reach for a variety that was made in a country like Italy, where producers are known for their high-quality olive oil.
Now you can start to scramble your eggs. Whisk away with some olive oil and let your eggs cook on the skillet as you take in a new fresh aroma imbued with the qualities of grass and fruit. Once you've added them to your plate, gently pour olive oil on top of your eggs and then sprinkle them with salt and pepper.
But don't stop there. This new flavor of scrambled eggs will entice you to add more ingredients that match its allure, so consider adding grated parmesan cheese, capers, rosemary, or chives.
More breakfast foods you can level up with olive oil
For those who become enamored with the taste of olive oil and scrambled eggs, the good news is that this method extends to many other popular breakfast foods. For example, you can also add olive oil to your pan when making fried eggs. If you enjoy blistered cherry tomatoes and egg bruschetta, don't forget to add some olive oil on top to finish what's on your plate.
Baja avocado toast with fried egg, anyone? Yes please, with some more olive oil to boot. Sprinkle on a little lemon juice with that olive oil and get ready for a new breakfast favorite. If you like hard or soft boiled eggs, try cutting them in half, then toss in a bowl with olive oil and spices. When they're ready, enjoy them on toast.
Out of all the unexpected ingredients that go great with eggs, who would have thought olive oil could be such a great option? The next time you're in the mood for a novel breakfast that doesn't require a lot of work, reach for that bottle of extra virgin olive oil before you bring out the eggs.