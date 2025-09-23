Hosting A Party Like Martha Stewart Always Starts With This Crucial Step
Planning a party can be overwhelming. There are so many things to do; however, if you want it to go off without a hitch, you may want to follow some hosting tips from Martha Stewart. Stewart says that planning a party always starts with making a list. In an interview at the Hudson Union Society, the media mogul revealed that this step is not only mission-critical, but one of her golden rules for party planning, so you don't forget anything.
This list is going to be your blueprint for your entire party. Whether you are making the ultimate party mocktail station to keep guests adequately hydrated or trying to figure out the right type of ice to use for your cocktails, a list of what you need and when you need it can eliminate any rushing around the day of your party. Stewart shared that one time, while catering a cocktail party, she forgot napkins. Out of that moment, her party list was born, and she hasn't looked back. Of course, she is a problem-solver and was able to cut up paper towels to give it a rustic feel.
What to add to your party list
What goes on this comprehensive inventory of party to-dos? A party list should contain everything from selecting a date, setting a budget, to finding caterers, creating menus, and cleaning up. A week before the big day, you want to create a checklist. This will ensure you aren't panicking to get those little and big details done last minute. So much of party planning is anticipation. Martha Stewart shared with House Beautiful, "Plan accordingly, be realistic with circumstances and expectations. Think about how many guests you have coming and what space you have for the event."
Before you start building your list, remember, a party can be simple. Stewart says you don't have to break the bank when you entertain. She told NPR that some soup and loaves of bread, along with some curated six packs on ice, can be a cozy and fun gathering. Or consider making your favorite baked mac and cheese recipe and serving your favorite bottom-shelf wine with it.