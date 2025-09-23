Hosting A Party Like Martha Stewart Always Starts With This Crucial Step

Planning a party can be overwhelming. There are so many things to do; however, if you want it to go off without a hitch, you may want to follow some hosting tips from Martha Stewart. Stewart says that planning a party always starts with making a list. In an interview at the Hudson Union Society, the media mogul revealed that this step is not only mission-critical, but one of her golden rules for party planning, so you don't forget anything.

This list is going to be your blueprint for your entire party. Whether you are making the ultimate party mocktail station to keep guests adequately hydrated or trying to figure out the right type of ice to use for your cocktails, a list of what you need and when you need it can eliminate any rushing around the day of your party. Stewart shared that one time, while catering a cocktail party, she forgot napkins. Out of that moment, her party list was born, and she hasn't looked back. Of course, she is a problem-solver and was able to cut up paper towels to give it a rustic feel.