The Bougie Steakhouse Chain That Ages Its Beef For Over A Month

Adore the vibe of a fancy restaurant and love a good steak? Then, a visit to a bougie chain that uses the highest quality steaks needs to be on your bucket list. The Palm Restaurant is a luxurious eatery (with 17 branches across the U.S. and Mexico) that ages all of its USDA prime beef for at least 35 days. This lends it a concentrated flavor and savory character.

The first Palm restaurant opened in 1926 in New York City, and others were launched over the years in West Hollywood, Washington, and beyond. The expansion was driven by the original eatery's success and commitment to producing quality steak dishes. Nowadays, the Palm is still lauded for its aged steaks and luxe atmosphere, but interestingly, according to the restaurant's factsheet, the restaurant did not originally serve steaks. If a customer ordered one, co-founder John Ganzi would head up Second Avenue to a butcher and pick up a steak to cook. When more guests wanted beef, the restaurant added steak to the menu.

Beef can be dry-aged for up to 120 days, but The Palm uses beef aged for 35 days for its steaks because it's just long enough for the meat to develop maximum flavor without it becoming overpowering or shrinking too much. Some of the other USDA prime cuts on the menu are wet-aged. Today, the dinner menu includes Prime ribeye, center-cut filet, and New York strip.