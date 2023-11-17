The Reason You Should Avoid Dry-Aging Smaller Cuts Of Meat

These days, dry-aged meat is all the rage. By dry-aging a piece of meat, you create a stronger, denser flavor than just throwing those steaks on the grill. It also becomes more tender and therefore easier to chew. However, not every cut of meat should be dry-aged. If you have smaller cuts of meat, then you should probably reconsider dry aging them and go with more conventional methods.

You see, it's all to do with the surface area. When you dry age meat, you're removing moisture, which causes it to decrease in size. So, if you're already dealing with small cuts of meat, then your backyard grill-out is about to look pitiful. Likewise, when you dry age meat, it forms something called a pellicle. Think of this as either a cheese rind or wax — it's there to protect the inner layer of meat. However, you should probably remove this before cooking as it's not very appetizing. If your meat is small, then you have even less to work with after you cut the pellice off.

If you're not working with much meat, dry-aging is just not worth the trade-off when it comes to tenderness or flavor. Consider dry aging these cuts instead.