What Is Florida's Most Popular Grocery Store?

Ask anyone in Florida where they shop for groceries, and odds are good you'll hear the same name. With 1,418 stores across the country — nearly 900 of them in Florida — Publix is so ingrained in daily life that avoiding it would take a serious detour. The chain isn't always the cheapest option — Walmart and Winn-Dixie often undercut it on price — but Publix has carved out a loyal base among shoppers who are willing to pay a bit more for the experience.

Much of that loyalty comes from the way Publix presents itself: clean stores, dependable produce, and weekly buy-one-get-one deals that inspire something close to a ritual among its regulars. Families may split their lists, grabbing meat and produce at Publix while saving bulk buys for other chains, but the green script logo has become as much a fixture of the Florida landscape as palm trees or hurricanes.

The roots of that presence stretch back nearly a century. Publix grocery got its name from an unlikely source: a series of shuttered movie theaters that inspired founder George Jenkins when he opened the first store in Winter Haven in 1930. From a modest start, the chain expanded through the Depression years and beyond, positioning itself not just as another supermarket but as a uniquely Floridian institution.