The Slimy Frozen Beef Burger Patties We Would Never Buy Again

Online, the complaints matched what we found in testing — Holten's Chop House just didn't hold up in the pan. On Reddit, one shopper called them the worst frozen burgers they'd ever tried, saying the flavor didn't even resemble beef. They spit out the first bite, and couldn't chew the second. Another said the patties reminded them of a reheated fast-food burger that turned damp and had a terrible texture, more something you'd tolerate in a rush than actually enjoy. That kind of imagery leaves little room for appetite.

The sliminess wasn't just in people's heads — it may come down to how the patties are produced. Holten's FAQ notes that they're flash frozen right after being made and meant to be cooked straight from the freezer. While that helps preserve freshness, it also means ice crystals melt in the pan before the beef can sear, flooding the patty with water and steaming it instead of crisping it. The result is exactly what tasters called out: burgers that feel limp, soggy, and slimy.

A handful of commenters said the patties improved if you cooked them long enough to build a deep crust, but even those defenses came with caveats. At that point, you might as well follow a smash burger recipe at home and control the results yourself. Others also noted the value gap, pointing out that fresh ground beef costs less and cooks faster. For the majority, Holten's simply didn't live up to the first smash burger that set expectations for how crispy, beefy, and craveable the style can be.