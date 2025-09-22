The Chef Who Just Cooked Up The World's Largest Bowl Of Jollof Rice

It takes a lot of planning and work to get into the Guinness World Records (GWR), but that's exactly what one chef has done. The organization officially congratulated Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci (real name Hilda Bassey) into its record books for making the largest serving of jollof rice, weighing 19,356 pounds and 9 ounces ( or 9.68 U.S. tons).

On September 12, Baci partnered with food brand Gino Nigeria to attempt the feat at Eko Hotels & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos. A giant pot was custom-designed with a capacity of about 6,076 gallons specifically for the job, and it took the chef and a team of helpers nine hours to make the popular West African dish. Thousands of people congregated to watch — anticipating the feast to come.

This isn't the first time that Baci has made it into the GWR, though. She's the same Nigerian chef who set a world record after cooking for nearly 100 hours — 93 hours and 11 minutes to be precise — in 2023 in Lekki, Lagos (although that record has since been surpassed). And, getting recognition this second time around wasn't easy after the giant pot broke while the crane was lifting it to determine the weight. Fortunately, GWR was able to use camera footage and other evidence to judge the total weight. The organization officially announced the record on September 15, 2025 (via X).