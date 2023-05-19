Nigerian Chef Likely Set A New World Record After 100 Grueling Hours Of Cooking
What better way to highlight your country's beloved cuisine than by breaking a world record? According to CNN, that's precisely what chef Hilda Effiong Bassey attempted to do with her amazing culinary feat. The Nigerian chef set out to cook for 100 consecutive hours to break the record set during a previous cooking session that lasted 87 hours and 45 minutes. Bassey's impressive endurance test took place in Lagos, a thriving port city in Nigeria that also has the designation of being the largest city in the country.
Chef Bassey's epic cooking session got started on Thursday and did not end until the following Monday. During that time, the chef created more than 100 meals, which resulted from over 55 individual recipes. Her effort enlivened the country, with famous Nigerian actors, politicians, and musicians all showing up to lend their support. While official confirmation is still forthcoming from the Guinness world record committee, Bassey definitely has people talking about Nigeria and its place in culinary culture.
Bassey proved worthy of the momentous culinary challenge
By her own admission, Bassey almost bowed out of the challenge early on. She told CNN, "The first day was the most difficult. I was ready to give up six hours in." However, the chef powered through the original record, which gave her the motivation needed to strive for 100 hours of continuous cooking. She also cited the support of her fellow Nigerians as a crucial aspect of her tenacity. As explained by Enioluwa Adeoluwa, EU-Africa Ambassador and media influencer, "When a Nigerian is doing something, we all come out to show support."
Bassey's love of authentic Nigerian food, and her desire to introduce this cuisine to the rest of the world, was the basis for her record-breaking cooking session. Chef Bassey frequently posts recipes via her Instagram page. Dishes like ekpang nkukwo, which features smoked meat or fish, spices, and cocoyam (a type of root vegetable), perfectly support Bassey's claim that authentic Nigerian food is better described as comfort food. Now that she's poised to enter the hallowed halls of Guinness world record fame, foodies all over the world are bound to take note.