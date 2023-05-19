Nigerian Chef Likely Set A New World Record After 100 Grueling Hours Of Cooking

What better way to highlight your country's beloved cuisine than by breaking a world record? According to CNN, that's precisely what chef Hilda Effiong Bassey attempted to do with her amazing culinary feat. The Nigerian chef set out to cook for 100 consecutive hours to break the record set during a previous cooking session that lasted 87 hours and 45 minutes. Bassey's impressive endurance test took place in Lagos, a thriving port city in Nigeria that also has the designation of being the largest city in the country.

Chef Bassey's epic cooking session got started on Thursday and did not end until the following Monday. During that time, the chef created more than 100 meals, which resulted from over 55 individual recipes. Her effort enlivened the country, with famous Nigerian actors, politicians, and musicians all showing up to lend their support. While official confirmation is still forthcoming from the Guinness world record committee, Bassey definitely has people talking about Nigeria and its place in culinary culture.