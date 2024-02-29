Tomato Paste Is Essential For Vibrant Red Jollof Rice

It's not often that foods are expected to be a vibrant color, but there are at least two traditional dishes that pretty much must be vividly red: Indian tandoori chicken and West African jollof rice. It's not that either of these can't be utterly delicious otherwise, but we all know the weight of expectation and that old saw about the first bite being taken by the eye. While it's Kashmiri chilies that give tandoori chicken its flaming color, jollof rice depends on tomatoes — but if you really want to make it pop, be sure to use tomato paste and also give that paste enough time to cook to turn a lovely shade of brick red.

If you've yet to encounter jollof rice, it's a kind of pilaf made with long-grain rice, the aforementioned tomatoes, sweet as well as hot peppers, onions, stock, and often seafood — but, seeing how widely the dish has spread from its Senegalese roots, don't be surprised to encounter anything from beef to okra. (It's testament to how beloved the dish is that the word jollof has become Nigerian slang for fun.) So, how do you give your jollof rice its traditional red color without resorting to food coloring? One word: lycopene.