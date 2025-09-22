Barista Milk Vs Regular Milk: What's The Difference?

If you recently bought an espresso machine or a milk frother to up your at-home coffee game, you may be standing in the dairy aisle, wondering if you really need to buy the barista milk over the regular milk. If you're aiming to make some good-looking latte art, the milk you buy is important. Skim milk is difficult to get a smooth microfoam with because of how little fat it has, while whole milk gives you that luscious foamy goodness atop your flat white. Barista milk is formulated specifically for baristas to use and takes milk to another level of creaminess. Plant-based barista milk often adds oils, gums, maltodextrin, and/or emulsifiers to make the milk thicker and easier to steam. These fats and additives hold the tiny bubbles better and make the microfoam creamier. Dairy barista milks are often also expressly homogenized to keep the cream from separating and make the fat in the milk even throughout. This makes it easier to steam and keep its foam rich.

Most cafes will use whole milk in their lattes, cappuccinos, and flat whites unless you specify otherwise as it's the easiest to use for frothing. Higher end shops will sometimes get a specially homogenized dairy milk from a local supplier. If you order a plant-based milk it will often be a barista version of that milk. And remember, if you want less milk, different drinks require different amounts of milk, as our handy guide to different coffee drinks showcases.