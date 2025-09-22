Sunny Anderson's Clever Tip For Boosting Flavor In Meals Without Breaking The Bank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A healthy, flavorful meal shouldn't just be for those who can afford it. Our guide to cutting your grocery bill in half has a few tips for accessing healthier food no matter your financial status, and celebrity chef Sunny Anderson also has a few tricks up her sleeve. She told Business Insider that one way to up your flavor game on a budget is to grow your own herbs. Her advice is to the point: "They're very inexpensive, especially when you grow them like I do, right? Like just put them in the window or on the deck and grow them."

Anderson isn't wrong. Herbs like fresh basil can cost $1 to $3 an ounce at the grocery store, while a packet with hundreds of basil seeds will cost around $3 at the time of writing. You don't even have to grow it from seed, as basil is a food you can regrow from kitchen scraps. It takes a little time, but all you have to do is keep the stems (but not the leaves) in water until they grow roots. Growing your own can also provide more flavor since you can harvest them when you need them, instead of having them sit and lose flavor in a plastic shell in the grocery store until they're purchased.