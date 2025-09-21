The Velvety Vintage Jell-O Mousse You Can Make With Just 2 Ingredients

This simple recipe may take you back to your grandma's cooking. It's a creamy, delicious mousse you can eat on its own or put in a pie crust with whipped cream for a little extra indulgence. Plus, and we're sorry to blow up grandma's spot here, it's amazingly simple. All it takes is a packet of Jell-O and evaporated milk.

To make this milk jelly, all you have to do is whisk the Jell-O packet into a cup of boiling water, let it cool, then whisk in a cup of evaporated milk. Pour that into a mold or graham cracker pie crust, toss it in the fridge overnight, and in the morning you'll have a delicious dessert. Gelatin desserts benefit from extended chilling times, and chilling overnight will ensure a good texture sets in. What you end up with is a velvety, fruity no-fuss dessert that can replicate a cheesecake or icebox pie.

The dessert goes by many names. In Mexico, it's called gelatina de leche. Some people call it a Jell-O Whip, or a Jello Fluff. Others call it a Vintage Jell-O Mousse. It's similar to Milk Jelly, which can use regular or evaporated milk. Either way, they're all super simple!