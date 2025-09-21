The Velvety Vintage Jell-O Mousse You Can Make With Just 2 Ingredients
This simple recipe may take you back to your grandma's cooking. It's a creamy, delicious mousse you can eat on its own or put in a pie crust with whipped cream for a little extra indulgence. Plus, and we're sorry to blow up grandma's spot here, it's amazingly simple. All it takes is a packet of Jell-O and evaporated milk.
To make this milk jelly, all you have to do is whisk the Jell-O packet into a cup of boiling water, let it cool, then whisk in a cup of evaporated milk. Pour that into a mold or graham cracker pie crust, toss it in the fridge overnight, and in the morning you'll have a delicious dessert. Gelatin desserts benefit from extended chilling times, and chilling overnight will ensure a good texture sets in. What you end up with is a velvety, fruity no-fuss dessert that can replicate a cheesecake or icebox pie.
The dessert goes by many names. In Mexico, it's called gelatina de leche. Some people call it a Jell-O Whip, or a Jello Fluff. Others call it a Vintage Jell-O Mousse. It's similar to Milk Jelly, which can use regular or evaporated milk. Either way, they're all super simple!
Tasty variations on this Jell-O Mousse
This two-ingredient recipe is open to a lot of variation. If you want to keep it simple, you can just use different flavors of Jell-O. Everything from a citrus flavor like lemon or lime to strawberry, cherry, and peach. You can also use unflavored gelatin to create your own flavors to use with the evaporated milk. You can try layering, cooling and setting each flavor one at a time, to create a jello fluff fruit cocktail!
Try mixing in fun ingredients to any of these flavors for more fun combinations. Adding lemon zest and juice to a lemon Jell-O will up the tartness of the dessert, playing well with the evaporated milk to make it feel like a lemon cheesecake. Adding berries to your Jell-O fluff adds a level of freshness. You don't have to stick with fruit! You can add crumbled Oreos or graham crackers, drizzle on chocolate or peanut butter, and top with whipped cream. It's really up to you!