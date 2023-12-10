Add Fresh Berries To Your Jello Fluff For A Well-Balanced Dessert

There are so many amazing jello desserts to choose from. But have you ever heard of Jello fluff? No? Well, when you mix your favorite jello with Cool Whip, yogurt, or whipped cream, you get the gelatin mixture of Jello fluff – the deliciously sweet dessert that is as fluffy as its name suggests. And it almost looks like ice cream, which gives it an appetizing presentation. Sounds good? Of course it does. But there's a way you can make Jello fluff even better – adding fresh berries.

When you add delicious and nutritious fresh berries to your soft and sugary Jello fluff, you'll create a great-tasting dessert that is just as healthy as it is sweet. What makes this idea even more appetizing is that you'll not only be giving your sweet dessert some complementary nutrition, but you'll also be giving your Jello fluff some complementary flavor with your fresh berries. So what makes this such an incredibly balanced dessert?