A warm bowl of ramen with the perfect seasoning can soothe even the most tiring of days. The dish, whose modern version was accidentally created in part with the help of the U.S. Navy, has become a global favorite for anyone looking for quick comfort and taste. This instant version of the Chinese dish was inspired by the Japanese cooking technique of tempura. For those who aren't in the know, tempura is the process of frying seafood or vegetables coated in batter until crispy — a crucial step to keep the ramen fresh and shelf-stable.

But beyond this cultural exchange, there's another layer of history to the origins of instant ramen. Unlike what most people think, tempura is not a Japanese invention. It was brought to Japan by the Portuguese in the 16th century and eventually became deeply ingrained in Japanese cuisine. This method, woven through the threads of different cultures, eventually led to the birth of instant ramen noodles.

As the story goes, tempura was the breakthrough that allowed Momofuku Ando, the inventor of Cup Noodles, to create the first commercially available prepackaged instant noodles. Following World War II, food shortages in Japan led to a thriving black market for essential staples, including ramen. The situation made Ando think hard about a way to create a food that would be easily available, affordable, shelf-stable, and quick to prepare. After almost a year of experimenting with different ways to make instant ramen, Ando came up with the genius idea of using tempura to create instant ramen.