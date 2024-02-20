Despite What You May Think, Tempura Is Not A Japanese Invention

Japanese food is a wondrous blend of subtle and intense flavors unlike any other global cuisine. Sushi, sashimi, hibachi — there are many different cooking styles and delicious dishes found in Japanese food. One style you're sure to find on nearly every Japanese restaurant menu in America is tempura, lightly battered (usually) vegetables or shrimp served with a tangy dipping sauce. Tempura batter is so distinct from other fried foods that you can even use it as an ice cream topping.

Only, tempura isn't a purely Japanese creation at all. Instead, it's one of history's longest-surviving examples of verifiable fusion cuisine — in this case, between Japan and Portugal. Tempura's origin story involves the intersection of Catholicism, Japanese tastes, and the Sengoku Jidai period of the 16th and 17th centuries. The ever-popular technique of frying in oil, in general, was supposedly introduced to Japan by Portuguese sailors and missionaries.