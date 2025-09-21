The Popular Entree You Should Really Avoid Ordering At Panda Express

Panda Express is one of the biggest names in fast-casual dining — and it's not slowing down. The chain, which first had the adorable name of Panda Inn, has grown into a mall food court staple and national comfort food standby. It's especially known for churning out one specific hit: Panda Express sells a staggering amount of orange chicken every year – over 100 million pounds worth of it. With numbers like that, you'd expect the rest of the menu to keep up.

Daily Meal reviewed and ranked the full Panda Express menu, judging each item based on taste, texture, ingredient quality, and how well the dish actually lived up to its name. One dish landed squarely at the bottom of the list: the Grilled Teriyaki Chicken. What should have been a savory, crowd-pleasing protein ended up being the biggest letdown of the bunch.

The main issue? It didn't taste like teriyaki — or much of anything at all. Without the sauce, the chicken was tough, overly salted, and stringy in all the wrong ways. With the sauce, things didn't get much better; it was still bitter, rubbery, and somehow even saltier. While it might pass as a basic protein add-on, it completely missed the mark as a signature entree. Compared to other items on the menu, it just didn't hold up, and the only thing it delivered was disappointment.