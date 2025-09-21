Where Is Turbo Trusser From Shark Tank Today?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever wrestled with butcher's twine while trying to keep a chicken from sprawling in the oven, the Turbo Trusser probably caught your eye when it hit "Shark Tank" in Season 14. Created by Ohio inventors Brian Halasinski and Kirk Hyust, the stainless-steel contraption promises to lock wings and legs neatly into place, making roasted poultry cook more evenly and come out juicier — no complicated knot-tying required. It's dishwasher safe, comes in sizes that work on everything from Cornish hens to full-sized turkeys, and quickly earned fans among home cooks and barbecue pros alike.

The duo didn't just stroll into the Tank; they strutted in dressed as a turkey and chicken, pelting the Sharks with bird puns to make sure no one forgot their pitch. It was a move that put Turbo Trusser in the same quirky company as other memorable food inventions like Frywall from "Shark Tank." Even before the TV spotlight, the product was already stocked in dozens of hardware and specialty shops, not to mention Amazon. Still, what the inventors really needed wasn't just shelf space — it was a serious boost in capital and exposure.