Where Is Turbo Trusser From Shark Tank Today?
If you've ever wrestled with butcher's twine while trying to keep a chicken from sprawling in the oven, the Turbo Trusser probably caught your eye when it hit "Shark Tank" in Season 14. Created by Ohio inventors Brian Halasinski and Kirk Hyust, the stainless-steel contraption promises to lock wings and legs neatly into place, making roasted poultry cook more evenly and come out juicier — no complicated knot-tying required. It's dishwasher safe, comes in sizes that work on everything from Cornish hens to full-sized turkeys, and quickly earned fans among home cooks and barbecue pros alike.
The duo didn't just stroll into the Tank; they strutted in dressed as a turkey and chicken, pelting the Sharks with bird puns to make sure no one forgot their pitch. It was a move that put Turbo Trusser in the same quirky company as other memorable food inventions like Frywall from "Shark Tank." Even before the TV spotlight, the product was already stocked in dozens of hardware and specialty shops, not to mention Amazon. Still, what the inventors really needed wasn't just shelf space — it was a serious boost in capital and exposure.
What happened to Turbo Trusser on Shark Tank?
When Brian Halasinski and Kirk Hyust took the stage, they asked for $100,000 in exchange for 10% equity, hoping to secure a partner who could help with production and marketing. Sales numbers were modest — just over $90,000 in their first nine months — but promising enough to prove there was demand. The Sharks weren't entirely convinced. Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec bowed out, saying the business wasn't large enough to justify their involvement. Mark Cuban wasn't impressed by scalability, while Lori Greiner admitted she hated handling raw chicken.
That left Kevin O'Leary, who saw potential if the numbers could line up. His counteroffer was sharp: $100,000 for 33% equity and a $1 royalty on every unit sold, in perpetuity. After a tense round of back-and-forth, O'Leary declared he wanted to be "the third chicken." The founders agreed, sealing the deal with Chef Wonderful. It wasn't the outcome they'd imagined, but it gave Turbo Trusser a place among "Shark Tank" success stories — albeit one that came at a higher cost than they initially hoped for. As O'Leary quipped during the pitch, sometimes the right partner is worth tying yourself to.
Turbo Trusser After Shark Tank
The episode gave the product a powerful jolt. Orders spiked immediately, and the Turbo Trusser quickly found new fans online and in retail shops. By late 2022, the device was available in about 80 stores spanning the United States and Canada, from Ace Hardware to specialty butcher shops. International demand followed, with customers getting their hands on the gadget overseas in markets from Europe to Australia. Even early on, repeat orders from distributors signaled that buyers weren't just curious — they were coming back for more.
That momentum extended to product expansion. Beyond its original stainless-steel tool, the company began selling branded poultry rubs and spice blends, turning the Turbo Trusser into more of a cooking line than a single-use gadget. The founders also leaned on demonstrations and online reviews, with barbecue enthusiasts and home cooks posting about their results. The message was clear: This wasn't just another novelty tool; it solved a very specific kitchen headache.
Of course, growth came with challenges. In an interview with Tasting Table, the founders said they faced a wave of counterfeit Turbo Trussers on Amazon soon after the show aired, with knockoffs confusing customers and eating into their sales. While they eventually curbed the damage, they admitted the problem hasn't fully gone away. Still, with a Shark's backing and a steady retail presence, Turbo Trusser managed to hold its ground where many post-"Shark Tank" inventions stumble. After all, we haven't forgotten about Shark Tank's Chicken Salt — a reminder that some food ideas fade while others find a way to stick.
Is Turbo Trusser Still in Business?
Yes — Turbo Trusser is still around today, and it hasn't slowed down. The company continues to sell its signature gadget through its website, Amazon storefront, and retail partners. On Instagram, the brand posts recipes, promotions, and updates, keeping followers engaged. And Kevin O'Leary hasn't been shy about promoting his investment — he even wore a chicken hat on "Good Morning America" in 2023 while roasting a bird with the gadget, capping the demo with a new line for the brand: "Don't fuss it, just truss it."
That kind of visibility has helped the company stay relevant, but its durability comes from something simpler: People actually like using it. Reviews praise its design and ease of use, with one Redditor noting it was "faster than trussing a bird with twine." Its affordability also helps; priced at under $25, it's inexpensive enough to tempt curious buyers without feeling like a major risk.
By broadening its offerings to include spice rubs and keeping its social media active, the company has created a sense of staying power. The brand's presence and loyal customer base suggest it has managed to outlast the novelty stage. Turbo Trusser isn't a household name, but it has proven more resilient than plenty of one-pitch wonders.
What's Next for Turbo Trusser?
The pitch might be over, but the work behind Turbo Trusser isn't. Alongside their signature gadget and spice blends, Brian Halasinski and Kirk Hyust's website now carries BBQ accessories — like jalapeño-popper racks and smoked cream cheese platters — keeping the product line tied to the same backyard and holiday cooking spirit that made their pitch so memorable.
The founders also seem committed to staying active promoters. Their Instagram page regularly shares cooking ideas and seasonal reminders, while Kevin O'Leary has doubled down on his role as a public advocate, bringing the gadget into TV demos well after the "Shark Tank" cameras stopped rolling. That kind of ongoing visibility helps keep Turbo Trusser in front of both curious home cooks and loyal repeat buyers.
It's hard to predict whether Turbo Trusser will scale up to the level of a kitchen staple or remain a niche gadget for roast-chicken enthusiasts. What's clear is that Halasinski and Hyust are still pushing forward rather than letting their invention fade into the background. For now, Turbo Trusser's future looks steady — a small reminder that not every "Shark Tank" product has to go big to keep on cooking. And if you're curious about just how many poultry puns two grown men can deliver in under ten minutes, the episode is still perched on Amazon Prime.
