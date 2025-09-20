Why One Costco Perk Peeves Some Customers (& Employees)

Costco memberships come with perks depending on which level you choose: Gold Star, Business, or Executive. In a new change, the warehouse is giving Executive members exclusive shopping time before everyone else. Costco raised its membership prices last year by $5 for its Gold Star and Business memberships and $10 for its Executive Membership, so this move is seen as adding more value to the higher price. However, some shoppers have voiced a few complaints in multiple Reddit threads.

In general, Costco stores don't open to customers until 10 a.m. Sunday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays. With the new hours, the warehouses open their doors to Executive members at 9 a.m. every day, giving them 30 minutes to an hour to shop before more people rush in. The upper-tier members generally like that the store and parking lot is less crowded, and that they can still stop by the food court.

However, there have already been some problems with customers not being allowed to enter because they don't have Executive-level memberships. Costco shoppers are already tired of one annoying member habit — waiting for other shoppers to find their cards when entering the store — so it stands to reason that waiting to get inside only for the staff to turn away non-Executive members ahead of them will fan those flames. Additionally, Executive members have noted seeing some customers waiting to access items that were blocked by unpacked pallets, while some produce and meat cases weren't properly stocked.