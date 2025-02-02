Costco Shoppers Are Tired Of This One Annoying Member Habit

With over 100 million members, Costco outlets are often quite crowded. In fact, one of the most annoying things about shopping at Costco is trying to find parking close to the entrance when everyone else seems to have the same idea. Pair this with the fact that most members tend to purchase in bulk when shopping at Costco, and a visit to the store quickly starts turning into a mission.

Since all Costco locations now require shoppers to scan their membership cards when entering as part of the company's strategy to reduce membership sharing, one place where crowds can quickly accumulate is the store's entrance. Several Costco shoppers get irked even before entering the store from having to wait for an unreasonably long time as someone ahead of them rummages for their card.

If shoppers were to keep their cards handy when entering, it would speed things up at the front door. Considering how rare it is to find parking near the entrance, most people would have time to take out their cards before they reached the outlet's doors. Similarly, when you're ready to leave, keeping your membership card handy is one of the easiest ways to keep the Costco checkout line moving. You can also use the Costco mobile app's digital membership card, which is often easier to pull up on your phone than looking for a separate physical card.