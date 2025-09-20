Are There Any Trader Joe's Stores Outside The US?

Trader Joe's is the place where quirky meets quality, a grocery store with handwritten signs and an eye-popping list of private label products. Anyone who's been to Trader Joe's has discovered something they just can't live without, like the pickle curds, or Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. It's one of America's most popular grocery stores, second only to Aldi, with more than 600 locations already established and more scheduled to open on an almost monthly basis. All those locations are within the United States, however. Trader Joe's doesn't have any stores outside of the US, specifically outside of the lower 48 states, and there's a reason for it.

The former CEO of Trader Joe's, Dan Bane took on the topic in a 2018 episode of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast. He explained that expanding beyond the contiguous US would increase operational costs. Expenses can really add up with international expansion, including things like extra shipping costs, registration fees, and legal fees for help navigating employee rights, payroll, and tax systems in different countries. When operational costs increase, that extra cost is passed on to the customer, meaning the prices would rise for everything, including the most delicious Trader Joe's Foods you can buy under 5 bucks. So, Trader Joe's opens new locations in places where its private-label strategy can deliver quality and value to customers without extra costs — places like California, which is already the US state that's home to the most Trader Joe's locations.