The US State That's Home To The Most Trader Joe's Locations

In today's day and age, Trader Joe's has skyrocketed, reaching a cult following among loyal shoppers. Instead of the private label products limiting the company's growth, it instead made it a destination store. If you want unexpected cheddar cheese or other nostalgic curd favorites, you're going to have to go to Trader Joe's. Cherish one of their various granola varieties? You have the store's organic-forward California origins to thank.

Coulombe once described his ideal customer to the Los Angeles Times as "the overeducated and the underpaid." His target audience has surely been reached nationwide in modern times. At Trader Joe's, you can achieve the satisfying feeling of exclusivity with your food without breaking the bank. Loyal shoppers love its unique food that you can't get anywhere else, which is perfect for shoppers who like nice things and are living on a budget. New York City is the second most Trader Joe's-populous city with nine locations, with a city in the store's home state of California, Los Angeles, pulling ahead with 11. But with Trader Joe's found in 43 states and territories across the US, there's no denying the store is doing something right.