Why We Love The Ingredients In Trader Joe's Hot Dogs

Trader Joe's is known for selling great food made with healthy, natural ingredients. While hot dogs may not have the best reputation health-wise, Trader Joe's holds its version to the same quality standards as the rest of its food. With as few additives as possible and ingredients you could likely find in your own pantry, these dogs are some of the best around.

The ingredients list is refreshingly straightforward: Beef, water, mustard, garlic powder, paprika, and a few other spices are all it takes to make these sausages. The only inclusion that may raise some eyebrows is the "natural smoke flavor," which has been tested and deemed safe for consumption in both the U.S. and E.U. After all, there's a reason why Trader Joe's hot dogs placed so highly when we ranked 12 different brands.

The packaging also clarifies that there are no added nitrates or nitrites in these sausages. Nitrates occur naturally in salt and cultured celery powder, but they don't come from any other sources in Trader Joe's dogs. The National Institute of Health explains that nitrates are converted into nitrite in some environments, including the human body, but they're safe to consume up to the recommended limit. This aligns with some myths about hot dogs being generally unhealthy, as this depends on the amount a person consumes over a period of time.