Why We Love The Ingredients In Trader Joe's Hot Dogs
Trader Joe's is known for selling great food made with healthy, natural ingredients. While hot dogs may not have the best reputation health-wise, Trader Joe's holds its version to the same quality standards as the rest of its food. With as few additives as possible and ingredients you could likely find in your own pantry, these dogs are some of the best around.
The ingredients list is refreshingly straightforward: Beef, water, mustard, garlic powder, paprika, and a few other spices are all it takes to make these sausages. The only inclusion that may raise some eyebrows is the "natural smoke flavor," which has been tested and deemed safe for consumption in both the U.S. and E.U. After all, there's a reason why Trader Joe's hot dogs placed so highly when we ranked 12 different brands.
The packaging also clarifies that there are no added nitrates or nitrites in these sausages. Nitrates occur naturally in salt and cultured celery powder, but they don't come from any other sources in Trader Joe's dogs. The National Institute of Health explains that nitrates are converted into nitrite in some environments, including the human body, but they're safe to consume up to the recommended limit. This aligns with some myths about hot dogs being generally unhealthy, as this depends on the amount a person consumes over a period of time.
How to dress up your Trader Joe's hot dogs
Now that you know Trader Joe's hot dogs are made with quality ingredients, it's time to add some flair of your own. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council lists 19 different styles of hot dogs hailing from different regions across the U.S. From the New York City dog's steamed onions to the Los Angeles dog's bacon wrapping, there are plenty of varieties to choose from.
The Alaska dog — aka "the reindeer dog" — is just one example of something truly unique. Typically made from caribou (not reindeer), this dog is topped with onions sautéed in Coca-Cola. You won't find another preparation this unique outside of Philadelphia, which nestles a fish cake inside the bun alongside the frank. Most of the signature hot dogs you'll find around the country will be at ballparks, so bringing home Trader Joe's hot dogs allows you to experiment according to your own preferences.
Regardless of where you live, you can never go wrong with some standard condiments. From ketchup to mustard, chili to cheese, or anything in between, using a dog made from natural ingredients sets you up for success, whether you're cooking for a group or just yourself. As long as you know the best ways to cook a hot dog (which we've ranked from worst to best), you'll be just fine.