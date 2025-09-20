The Vintage Candy Company Behind Several Classic Brands

Vintage candies may not receive the wide adoration they used to, but items like Dum Dum lollipops and Necco wafers are still a timeless part of Halloween and trick-or-treating. These and other vintage candies are made, appropriately, by a small-town Ohio company that's been family-owned and operated for over a century.

It might not have the market share of candy-making giants like Hershey, Cadbury, or Lindt, but many products from the Spangler Candy Company are well-known to lots of Americans. Dum Dum lollipops and Bit-o-Honey are perhaps its biggest named products, but if you've ever eaten marshmallow circus peanuts or candy canes during the holidays, there's a good chance they were also made by Spangler.

As a vintage candy company, much of Spangler's business centers on candy-friendly holidays, and it offers Halloween and Christmas-themed candy bundles. But one of the things you might not know about conversation hearts, the chalky Valentine's Day classic, is that we almost lost them forever until Spangler picked up production.