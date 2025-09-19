Why Reddit Says To Cancel Your Costco Membership & Do This Instead

Even Costco's biggest fans can get impatient with the crowds sometimes. The warehouse retail chain's reputation for good prices and friendly customer service have left many locations overcrowded at peak business hours, frustrating longtime customers. Some folks online are even considering dropping their Costco memberships and switching to Sam's Club.

Thinner crowds are undoubtedly a benefit for shoppers, but Sam's Club arguably makes checking out more convenient, too. In a Reddit thread comparing the two chains, several users pointed out the scan-and-go option at Sam's Club, which allows you to scan items with your phone as you pick them up, then pay quickly once you're done. Compared to Costco's famously long checkout lines, this sounds pretty appealing. As the Reddit poster wrote, "That alone makes Sam's miles better than Costco."

If you want to skip the aisles altogether and just collect your items from the store, Sam's Club offers curbside pickup, which only certain Costco locations do. Sam's Club also offers a major purchasing convenience for the credit card mavens among us: Costco only accepts Visa and most debit cards, but Sam's Club takes all major credit cards with U.S.-based addresses (excluding territories).