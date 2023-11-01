10 Salmon Secrets You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Nightmare scenario: you bought a beautiful, pricey piece of salmon to cook on the grill, but when you flip it, it's stuck to the grates. As you struggle to pry it off, the flesh peels away, leaving you with a disfigured filet that looks like it belongs more in the trash than on your plate. The good news is that we have a simple trick up our sleeve to stop this from happening.

The first thing you want to do is make sure that your grill grates are clean. Give it a good scrub with a grill brush, taking care to scrape off any chunks. Once it's clean, put some high-temperature oil on a paper towel (avocado oil is a good choice because it has a high smoke point) and rub the oil along the grates. You don't want the grates to be dripping oil, but you want them to be thoroughly coated. Not only will this help make your grates non-stick, but it will also protect them from rusting.

Next, slice some fresh lemons and gently rub them in a little oil. Lay the lemons down on top of your grill grates. You want to lay them down in a way that will accommodate the size of your salmon filet. Then place your salmon on top of the lemons. The lemons will act as a barrier between the grill grates, preventing sticking, while also adding some fresh citrus to the flavor as it cooks.