8 Things Sam's Club Doesn't Want You To Find Out

Sam's Club has faced several discrimination lawsuits. Some of the legal action involved Sam's Club's beloved sample servers. In 2018, the U.S. Equal Opportunities Commission filed a lawsuit against Sam's Club for disability discrimination. Crossmark Inc., the company that partners with Sam's Club for staffing the beloved food demonstration stations, reportedly denied seating accommodations (such as stools and chairs) for employees with disabilities. In addition to denying requests, Crossmark fired employees who continued to ask. Since this case, petitions have cropped up on websites like Coworker.org advocating for better treatment of disabled and elderly employees.

While the lawsuit is against Crossmark, the EEOC document says that these incidents occurred at Sam's Club stores. While Sam's Club does participate in charity events to aid people with disabilities, the online petition and EEOC case show that the company has room for improvement in this area.

Additionally, Sam's Club also has a history of mistreating transgender employees. A Sam's Club employee in North Carolina filed a lawsuit against the retailer for creating a hostile work environment. Charlene Bost, a transgender woman, alleged that her employers intentionally misgendered her, harassed her for not conforming to gender stereotypes, and fabricated customer complaints to attempt to fire her. Bost added that her employers made no effort to stop or investigate repeated derogatory remarks from coworkers, including slurs for transgender people and inappropriate comments about her body. Walmart settled the suit in 2018 under undisclosed terms.