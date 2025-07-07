8 Ways Costco Beats Sam's Club Every Time

When it comes to warehouse shopping, Costco and Sam's Club dominate the conversation — and the two stores often go head-to-head for shopper loyalty. Both stores require a membership fee to shop, and each has a loyal fan base for their broad selection of products and the convenience of bulk shopping. However, Costco edges out the competition in a few areas, according to customers online, and not just for its incredible $1.50 food court hot dog meal deal and infamous $4.99 rotisserie chicken bargain.

From a famously generous return policy and numerous membership benefits to an incredible curated selection of specialty products from premium brands, Costco has won over more than 133 million shoppers. Not to mention, its brand Kirkland Signature tends to beat out Sam's Club's Member's Mark in the court of public opinion. We measured the two stores against one another, and while each has its perks, these are the ways Costco triumphs over Sam's Club.