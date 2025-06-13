The 2-Step Seasoning Process That Guarantees Flavorful Skin-On Chicken

Cooking chicken with the skin on sounds like one of those things you don't really need to overthink. After all, how different could it be from cooking skinless chicken? The reality is that it actually calls for a bit more attention and finesse. Do it wrong, and you'll end up with rubbery, bland chicken. That's because the skin can act like a barrier, blocking the flavors from seeping into the meat. The good news is that if you use it right, the skin can actually work in your favor by locking in moisture and crisping up your chicken beautifully.

While there are a few ways to do this, getting the basics right is essential. One of the most important steps to follow when cooking skin-on chicken is seasoning. You don't need an elaborate spice cabinet or a long marinade list. Even the simplest chicken seasoning, like a jar of salsa, can do the trick. What matters more is how you apply it.

Be generous with your rub by spreading it evenly across the entire surface of the skin. Then let it sit for a bit so the meat can absorb the flavors, just like you would for skinless chicken. But there's a second step for seasoning skin-on chicken that most people miss: Loosen the skin a bit and rub the seasoning underneath using a dull object like a spatula. That little move, which might seem insignificant, can really turn your chicken around by deepening its flavor and creating a more sumptuous bite.