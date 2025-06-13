The 2-Step Seasoning Process That Guarantees Flavorful Skin-On Chicken
Cooking chicken with the skin on sounds like one of those things you don't really need to overthink. After all, how different could it be from cooking skinless chicken? The reality is that it actually calls for a bit more attention and finesse. Do it wrong, and you'll end up with rubbery, bland chicken. That's because the skin can act like a barrier, blocking the flavors from seeping into the meat. The good news is that if you use it right, the skin can actually work in your favor by locking in moisture and crisping up your chicken beautifully.
While there are a few ways to do this, getting the basics right is essential. One of the most important steps to follow when cooking skin-on chicken is seasoning. You don't need an elaborate spice cabinet or a long marinade list. Even the simplest chicken seasoning, like a jar of salsa, can do the trick. What matters more is how you apply it.
Be generous with your rub by spreading it evenly across the entire surface of the skin. Then let it sit for a bit so the meat can absorb the flavors, just like you would for skinless chicken. But there's a second step for seasoning skin-on chicken that most people miss: Loosen the skin a bit and rub the seasoning underneath using a dull object like a spatula. That little move, which might seem insignificant, can really turn your chicken around by deepening its flavor and creating a more sumptuous bite.
The right seasoning for the crispiest skin-on chicken
You can lean on different seasoning blends for your skin-on chicken, but there's nothing better than baking powder if crispy is your goal. Simply put, baking powder breaks down the skin's proteins by increasing its pH levels.
Another ingredient you should never skip if you want crispy chicken skin is salt. Though it's a staple in most spice mixes, it's especially important if you want to give your skin-on chicken (or even turkey) a bit of extra crunch. While baking powder helps break down proteins, salt works by dry-brining the chicken and drawing moisture to the surface. It also plays a big role in achieving perfectly browned skin, whether you're cooking a whole chicken, baking thighs, or crisping up wings. Add about 1 teaspoon of baking powder for every tablespoon of kosher salt, and you'll be good to go. Just remember to measure the seasoning according to your chicken's weight, adding approximately 1 tablespoon of seasoning per pound of meat. A nice sprinkle of pepper won't hurt, either.
While it's essential to remember these two steps for seasoning skin-on chicken, giving the raw poultry time to rest in the refrigerator is also important. This will allow the dry brine to work and the flavor to really settle into the skin. Cranking up the heat while cooking the chicken will also help crisp up the skin for a nice crust.