How Are You Meant To Use MSG In Cooking?

Flavor fanatics, listen closely; we're here to give you the ultimate rundown for cooking with monosodium glutamate, commonly known as MSG. A culinary secret weapon known for its savory spirit and flavor-enhancing properties, MSG is a derivative of an amino acid found in various foods like tomatoes and cheese. Although not as common in the United States as it is in other parts of the world, there are plenty of reasons to start incorporating it into your favorite recipes. But first, you'll need to know how exactly to use it to maximize its benefits.

When it comes to ingredients rich with umami flavors, you'll want to use them sparingly. The same reason you wouldn't drench your food with soy sauce is the same reason you shouldn't overdo it with MSG — a little bit goes a long way. Begin with a small amount; ¼ or ½ of a teaspoon is a good place to start, and you can always add more if you're hungry for more flavor.

MSG works best with savory foods, and it's not to be used as a salt substitute. So, if you're considering using MSG in your grandma's sea salt brownie recipe — don't. When you are, however, cooking a savory dish and want to utilize MSG, incorporate the same spices and aromatics that you typically do — MSG is designed to bolster their flavors for a more vibrant dining experience.