The Aldi Dessert Container You Should Never Throw Away

Aldi Specially Selected desserts have been causing quite a stir, but not for the reasons you might imagine. While treats like layered Raspberry Desserts, Cookies and Cream Desserts, and the super rich dark Pots de Creme are no doubt delicious, it's the containers the internet is going wild for. Sold in quality glass pots, the desserts offer a two-for-one for discerning shoppers, particularly those with an eye for DIY decor. The layered dessert glasses are tall, slim, stackable and about the size of a large shot glass. Aldi's pots come in hardy glass ramekins. Both are reportedly dishwasher safe.

Obviously, it would feel criminal to throw perfectly good glassware away. While they are recyclable in many cities and would probably be accepted at Goodwill, most Aldi fans online seem keen to find new jobs for these little pots. Reuse ideas range from the obvious to the ingenious. Of course, both styles of pot can be used for more sweet treats, and the taller dessert design can be kept in the liquor cabinet for parties.

Other ideas for giving Aldi's glass packaging a second life include utilizing them in the bathroom to hold q-tips, putting paint in them for craft time with the kids, and filling the ramekin style containers with home made dips for an aesthetically pleasing, well organized charcuterie board. They can also be used for propagating plant cuttings (time to start that kitchen garden, maybe? You could even plant your herbs in jars if you're big on reusing glass).