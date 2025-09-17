The Menu Items That Set Bubba's 33 Apart From Texas Roadhouse

If you're a fan of Texas Roadhouse, the casual-dining chain known for its affordable steaks and always-soft rolls, then you may have heard of Bubba's 33, its spin-off restaurant chain. Launched in 2013, Bubba's 33 opened its first location in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The restaurant's concept is "burgers, pizzas, sports and rock and roll," as Texas Roadhouse CEO Jerry Morgan explained to Nation's Restaurant News in 2025. It's also a bit more bar-focused than its predecessor — hence the name's reference to 1933, the end of Prohibition in the U.S. Since opening, Bubba's 33 has been growing rapidly.

Overall, while Texas Roadhouse specializes in steaks (among a select number of other entrees like country-fried chicken and grilled salmon), the menu at Bubba's 33 is much more varied. For example, the latter chain offers dishes like pastas and pizzas, as well as many more burger and handheld options.

In fact, its menu lists 12 different burgers to choose from, which makes sense since they're a key part of the Bubba's 33 concept. Highlights include the Patriot Burger, which has all the classic fixings along with a crispy onion ring, as well as the Blackened Bleu Burger and the Spicy Habanero Burger, just to name a few. In comparison, Texas Roadhouse has just three burger options and three sandwiches (all of which we've ranked).