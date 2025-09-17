The Menu Items That Set Bubba's 33 Apart From Texas Roadhouse
If you're a fan of Texas Roadhouse, the casual-dining chain known for its affordable steaks and always-soft rolls, then you may have heard of Bubba's 33, its spin-off restaurant chain. Launched in 2013, Bubba's 33 opened its first location in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The restaurant's concept is "burgers, pizzas, sports and rock and roll," as Texas Roadhouse CEO Jerry Morgan explained to Nation's Restaurant News in 2025. It's also a bit more bar-focused than its predecessor — hence the name's reference to 1933, the end of Prohibition in the U.S. Since opening, Bubba's 33 has been growing rapidly.
Overall, while Texas Roadhouse specializes in steaks (among a select number of other entrees like country-fried chicken and grilled salmon), the menu at Bubba's 33 is much more varied. For example, the latter chain offers dishes like pastas and pizzas, as well as many more burger and handheld options.
In fact, its menu lists 12 different burgers to choose from, which makes sense since they're a key part of the Bubba's 33 concept. Highlights include the Patriot Burger, which has all the classic fixings along with a crispy onion ring, as well as the Blackened Bleu Burger and the Spicy Habanero Burger, just to name a few. In comparison, Texas Roadhouse has just three burger options and three sandwiches (all of which we've ranked).
Here's what else you can get at Bubba's 33
Along with the many burger options available at Bubba's 33, there's also a wide selection of other handhelds. These include multiple chicken sandwiches, a Philly cheesesteak, a Monte Cristo, and a couple of pork sandwiches. If you're in the mood for seafood, it also offers grilled shrimp tacos and fried fish tacos.
There are also a few pasta options, including the creamy chipotle pasta, which features both grilled chicken and sautéed shrimp, as well as mushrooms, roasted peppers, and onions, all tossed in a spicy, creamy chipotle sauce. In the pizza department, patrons have nine different options to choose from, such as classic pepperoni, veggie, and Hawaiian. There's also the unique Albuquerque Turkey, which features turkey and bacon, plus ranch, chiles, cheddar, and a sour cream drizzle. You can even build your own pizza if you're in a creative mood.
If you find yourself at Bubba's 33 and realize you actually want Texas Roadhouse's signature dish, you have nothing to worry about — Bubba's 33 sells steak, too. However, unlike at Texas Roadhouse, there aren't a ton of options. Bubba's 33 only offers a ribeye, albeit in a few different sizes. With that in mind, you may be inclined to save your steak order for the next time you're at Texas Roadhouse and order something more unique from Bubba's 33, like its fish and chips, crunchy fried shrimp, or Southern fried chicken. All in all, This chain has so many delicious options that you likely won't even notice its narrow steak selection.