How To Revamp Your Starbucks Matcha Latte For Fall

With fall ramping up, so too have the pumpkin and spice combinations at coffee shops. Among the trends to make matcha more seasonal is adding flavors to the beverage, and Dunkin' kicked off the season with the pumpkin spice matcha as one of its new offerings. While matcha wasn't officially on the Starbucks 2025 fall menu, that hasn't stopped customers from spicing up theirs with the syrups, sauces, and toppings available at the coffee shop.

Turning matcha into a fall-inspired beverage isn't new, but it seems to be taking off on social media this year. Inspired by this trend, Starbucks shared its own pumpkin spice matcha recipe on TikTok and Instagram in early September. It calls for ordering a grande iced matcha latte with oatmilk and no classic syrup. Then, add two pumps of brown sugar syrup and one pump of pumpkin sauce, and top it off with pumpkin cream cold foam and sprinkle it with pumpkin spice topping. This recipe might be the perfect combination, but we'll let you decide for yourself.