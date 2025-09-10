How To Revamp Your Starbucks Matcha Latte For Fall
With fall ramping up, so too have the pumpkin and spice combinations at coffee shops. Among the trends to make matcha more seasonal is adding flavors to the beverage, and Dunkin' kicked off the season with the pumpkin spice matcha as one of its new offerings. While matcha wasn't officially on the Starbucks 2025 fall menu, that hasn't stopped customers from spicing up theirs with the syrups, sauces, and toppings available at the coffee shop.
Turning matcha into a fall-inspired beverage isn't new, but it seems to be taking off on social media this year. Inspired by this trend, Starbucks shared its own pumpkin spice matcha recipe on TikTok and Instagram in early September. It calls for ordering a grande iced matcha latte with oatmilk and no classic syrup. Then, add two pumps of brown sugar syrup and one pump of pumpkin sauce, and top it off with pumpkin cream cold foam and sprinkle it with pumpkin spice topping. This recipe might be the perfect combination, but we'll let you decide for yourself.
Variations of the pumpkin spice matcha by customers
Starbucks may have offered its own recipe for a pumpkin spice matcha, but you can certainly try some of the other matcha and pumpkin combinations that customers have shared online. In a 2023 TikTok video, one customer orders a grande matcha latte with almond milk, one pump of chai, one pump of pumpkin sauce, and pumpkin cream cold foam. For a simpler take on the pumpkin spice matcha, one Facebook user said in 2024 that they just get an iced matcha with extra pumpkin cream cold foam. If you order a venti, you could add two vanilla bean powders and seven matcha tea powders to your beverage, like the order that a Starbucks employee posted on Reddit last year.
More recently, though, a customer on TikTok showed that their order is the same recipe that Starbucks recommends except, for an extra pump each of brown sugar syrup and pumpkin sauce. And, on Instagram, another customer found a low-macro combination — grande iced match latte, no classic syrup, almond milk, extra pumpkin spice powder, and two packets of your preferred zero calorie sweetener. On the other hand, you can make a pumpkin spice matcha at home by incorporating your own matcha into a pumpkin spice latte recipe.