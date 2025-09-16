The One Assumption You Should Never Make Walking Into A Restaurant

There can be tempting reasons to seat yourself at a restaurant, from taking the last available table to being the only customer in the dining room. But you should never seat yourself at a restaurant unless a sign or an employee explicitly tells you to. Just because tables appear available doesn't necessarily mean you can sit there.

Former restaurant server Neala Broderick told Tasting Table that seating parties at a restaurant is "actually an insanely meticulous process that takes as much precision as juggling." Customers without restaurant work experience may not understand that the restaurant has sections for each server, which the host must balance by strategically seating guests so that all servers get a fair share of work.

If there are no seating instructions, wait by the host stand — or whatever is near the entrance that might look like a host stand. Worst-case scenario, ask a passing employee what to do. But odds are someone will come by and take care of you before that.