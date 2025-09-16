Take Ground Beef From Dry To Creamy With One Key Ingredient

Ground beef is a staple in many dishes across America. It's added to all kinds of soups, stews, pastas, wraps, and more. However, ground beef varies in quality, and some of it might be a little too dry for whatever recipe you want to incorporate it into. If this is the case, never fear; you can make your ground beef deliciously creamy using nothing but cottage cheese.

Since cottage cheese is a dairy product with a lot of moisture, it's a great way to make beef less dry and more deliciously creamy. Simply stir a generous helping of cottage cheese into a bowl of ground beef. While it might look a bit strange, it makes the dish much more appetizing in terms of both taste and texture.

This is a common combination for creating a beef bowl, with many people posting recipes for bowls with seasoned beef, cottage cheese, and vegetables on sites like Reddit. This can be a great way to fix the dry quality and flavor of overcooked meat, and the cottage cheese's mild and creamy taste is also the perfect accompaniment to spices like taco seasoning, making it great for a burrito or wrap. This hack can be done with any cottage cheese brand, including whichever one you already have in your fridge.