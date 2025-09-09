Step Inside An Abandoned Plane & Sip Cocktails At California's Most Whimsical Sky-High Bar

While it's not controversial to say that it's much harder to come by a good speakeasy in the 2020s than it was a century ago, the ones that are thriving today are some of the most fascinating places to visit in the United States. There are over a dozen incredible speakeasies across the country that you should go out of your way to check out, but perhaps the most unique is among the newest to pop up; PS Air Bar, a speakeasy located in Palm Springs, CA that first opened for business in March 2020, brings its customers inside a cocktail lounge that is fully airplane themed, including airplane seats, custom airport-esque signage, and photos of iconic getaway locations outside the "windows" of the establishment.

PS Air Bar can be found hidden inside the wine shop known as Bouschet, upholding that secretive aesthetic that defines a speakeasy and is the source of the name. As is the case for many specialty lounges and themed bars in the Coachella Valley, PS Air Bar is especially beloved by tourists and snowbirds who visit the area during the winter. Because of this, not only is winter the ideal time to experience the lounge at its most lively, but summer in particular features modified hours due to the bar's lower patronage during that season.