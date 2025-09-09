Step Inside An Abandoned Plane & Sip Cocktails At California's Most Whimsical Sky-High Bar
While it's not controversial to say that it's much harder to come by a good speakeasy in the 2020s than it was a century ago, the ones that are thriving today are some of the most fascinating places to visit in the United States. There are over a dozen incredible speakeasies across the country that you should go out of your way to check out, but perhaps the most unique is among the newest to pop up; PS Air Bar, a speakeasy located in Palm Springs, CA that first opened for business in March 2020, brings its customers inside a cocktail lounge that is fully airplane themed, including airplane seats, custom airport-esque signage, and photos of iconic getaway locations outside the "windows" of the establishment.
PS Air Bar can be found hidden inside the wine shop known as Bouschet, upholding that secretive aesthetic that defines a speakeasy and is the source of the name. As is the case for many specialty lounges and themed bars in the Coachella Valley, PS Air Bar is especially beloved by tourists and snowbirds who visit the area during the winter. Because of this, not only is winter the ideal time to experience the lounge at its most lively, but summer in particular features modified hours due to the bar's lower patronage during that season.
PS Air Bar's menu is full of aviation-themed treats
Beyond the fascinating visual aesthetics of PS Air Bar, both the food and drink menus feature plenty of specialty items to fit the speakeasy's unique vibe and fully immerse you in the experience. As far as drinks are concerned, the Turbulence features tequila, lemon, lime, and pineapple juices, muddled cucumbers, and jalapenos, and teams up with the gin-heavy Aviation as heavy-hitters on the cocktail menu. These drinks capture the vibe of the establishment quite well. Both are popular with patrons. The bar even has a few mocktails, including its signature Unaccompanied Minor drink, which is made up of pineapple juice, hibiscus syrup, blueberry syrup, and Sprite.
Furthermore, when it comes to the food, while the Palm Springs establishment calls its dinner hours "In-Flight Dining," the food itself doesn't resemble the oftentimes gross airline food you're made to eat up in the sky. Instead, PS Air Bar offers a choice of chicken, steak, or vegetarian for dinner and plenty of signature bar foods – like flatbread pizzas and charcuterie boards — throughout the day for customers to enjoy.