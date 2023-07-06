The 15 Best Speakeasies In The United States

Denson is much more of a low-key speakeasy in Washington D.C. but if you're looking for somewhere you can party all night, then The Backroom at Capo Italian Deli is the perfect place for you. Capo Italian Deli is a sandwich spot on U Street in Northwest D.C. At first glance, it looks like the standard deli one would find in any major city, but there's a secret behind the big freezer door off to the left.

The Backroom is the hidden speakeasy in the deli. Inside there's a big dance floor surrounded by two bars and limited seating space. This is a venue that's meant for dancing the night away with groups of your friends. Bottle service is available if you're looking to celebrate or just looking to have a great evening. The Backroom itself doesn't offer food, but you can purchase sandwiches from the deli if the sandwich spot is open.

The Backroom typically plays hip-hop and Top 40 music, and D.C. nightlife promoters have featured events here on Thursday and Friday — two of the more popular nights at the venue. On other nights the location is much emptier, and it's easier to grab a spot at the bar to sip and talk. The Backroom is a great place to have on your list if you're finishing up dinner at a location on the U Street Corridor and want to grab drinks to keep the night going.