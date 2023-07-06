The 15 Best Speakeasies In The United States
The Prohibition Era was an interesting time in United States history. From 1920 to 1933, the United States government prohibited the production, transportation, and sale of alcoholic beverages in the country. The 18th Amendment kicked off the issue, and it was done away with in the 21st Amendment. But thanks to the Prohibition Era, the United States was left with two gifts from that time. One is the American pastime known as NASCAR, and the other is the nighttime establishment called a speakeasy.
These hidden gems were a necessity during the time when spirits and more were not available. Today, they've become a popular part of the nightlife industry. They represent a level of exclusiveness for those that are in the know of a secret club, with many being more of an attraction. All major cities throughout the United States offer some form of speakeasy, with some standing out more than others. This list looks at the top 15 speakeasies across the country.
Denson Liquor Bar, Washington, D.C.
Denson Liquor Bar in Washington, D.C. is the epitome of sexiness in a bar. Located a stone's throw away from the Capital One Arena, this is a fantastic venue to begin your excursion into the nightlife or end the night after taking in a game. Denson is a small venue, one perfect for taking a special someone on a date. The entire venue is kept dark, with very little lighting available, forcing you to lean in close to your company. There's a bar area with limited seating that can quickly become crowded and there are multiple booths that are also used for groups of three or more.
The food menu at Denson is relatively minor, offering smaller plates. Items such as deviled eggs, tuna tartar, and cheese boards adorn the menu. There aren't any major entrees that one would find at a larger restaurant. The drink menu features some unique items like the Mi Rosales, Pawpaw Cabana, and Gran Tapete. Assorted beers, reds, and white wines are also available. You can also order any mixed drinks to your liking from the full bar. If you're looking for a great place to go on a date, look no further than Denson's as it looks like a place right out of a James Bond movie.
Capo Italian Deli/The Backroom, Washington, D.C.
Denson is much more of a low-key speakeasy in Washington D.C. but if you're looking for somewhere you can party all night, then The Backroom at Capo Italian Deli is the perfect place for you. Capo Italian Deli is a sandwich spot on U Street in Northwest D.C. At first glance, it looks like the standard deli one would find in any major city, but there's a secret behind the big freezer door off to the left.
The Backroom is the hidden speakeasy in the deli. Inside there's a big dance floor surrounded by two bars and limited seating space. This is a venue that's meant for dancing the night away with groups of your friends. Bottle service is available if you're looking to celebrate or just looking to have a great evening. The Backroom itself doesn't offer food, but you can purchase sandwiches from the deli if the sandwich spot is open.
The Backroom typically plays hip-hop and Top 40 music, and D.C. nightlife promoters have featured events here on Thursday and Friday — two of the more popular nights at the venue. On other nights the location is much emptier, and it's easier to grab a spot at the bar to sip and talk. The Backroom is a great place to have on your list if you're finishing up dinner at a location on the U Street Corridor and want to grab drinks to keep the night going.
Laundry Room, Las Vegas, NV
The Laundry Room is an interesting speakeasy hidden away in a popular nightclub in Las Vegas. The Commonwealth is a jumping establishment known for its dance parties, and multiple DJs, and is a must-visit spot in Vegas. But what happens when you're there and want to get away from the crowd for a brief second? That's where The Laundry Room comes into play.
The Laundry Room is a hidden speakeasy within The Commonwealth. If the party is happening in the main bar, then the hideaway happens in Laundry Room. If you know the secret password, which you can get from the company's social media accounts or texting the phone number listed on the website, then you can slide into the speakeasy to recharge before going back out to dance the night away. The venue seats only 22 people, so it is the biggest example of exclusivity on this list.
The Laundry Room doesn't have a standard menu, instead, the mixologists in the venue offer special drinks nightly, plus there's a full bar where you can order the mixed drinks that you desire. Food isn't available specifically within the Laundry Room either. Still, this is a sneaky spot to find during your excursions in Vegas.
The Barbershop, Las Vegas NV
The Barbershop in Las Vegas, Nevada is one of the more unique venues on the list. Can you walk in and get a haircut? Yes, you can. Can you then walk into the secret room to get a drink or two? Yes, you can do that and much more as well.
This venue has eight different barbers that you can schedule during normal business hours as appointments are the only way to get on the schedule. But that's not why anyone is here, right? The speakeasy has a full menu of drinks and food. That includes items like lobster slides, wagyu slides, pigs in blankets, and even popcorn. Some of the unique drinks on the menu include the Mustache Ride, Black Beauty, Six String Sling, and the Blue Mule. Beer, wine, and mixed drinks are also on the menu.
The Barbershop is also big enough that it hosts a series of events such as karaoke nights and live music like The Regulators and Mojo Juju. This is a great take on what speakeasies originally were, as there's legit business on the front end and enjoyment in the back.
The Office, Chicago, IL
The Office is a secret bar hidden above The Aviary in Chicago, Illinois. This is a speakeasy that caters to intimacy. It doesn't feature a large dance floor or VIP sections, instead, it looks more like a college frat house or bachelor's pad, with multiple couches with coffee tables set up to keep people in intimate settings, away from large groups.
The Office does not have a food menu, and in fact, does not have a standard drinks menu either. Instead, the cocktail makers create concoctions based on your favorite flavors and style. The venue features several liquors that you'd recognize, but also some from around the world that aren't as well-known. With these ingredients, The Office stands out as an attraction to come get some unique takes and experiences when it comes to drinking.
The Office is also rolling out a series of weekly events, such as the Tuesday tasting parties that feature cocktails and what they deem "luxury small plates." The Office is a great venue if you're looking for someone to take a date for a relaxing drink or get away from crowded bars and nightclubs.
The Drifter, Chicago, IL
The Drifter is another throwback to speakeasies from the 1920s. Another Chicago location, this establishment is based within another bar, The Green Door Tavern. Everything about this venue screams exclusivity as there is a $6 cover charge added to all bills and flash photography is not allowed.
If you're looking for food, The Drifter has a small menu of snacks with items like deviled eggs, marinated olives, and pork belly slides available. There isn't a standard drink menu, instead, it changes every evening. You'll have to get the download on what is available from the bartender when you arrive. Drinks are listed on tarot cards that you'll have to pick from, with more than 100 options available. There's also a tasting menu where you can sip on 2-ounce pours of liquors like Don Julio 1942, Whistle Pig 18yr, and Blanton's Single Barrel bourbon. Mixed drinks, beer, and wine are also on the menu.
The Office is another great venue if you're looking for an intimate location to take a date or partner. To go along with the décor and low lighting, The Office has live entertainment from 7 p.m. to midnight every Wednesday through Saturday.
Storage Room, New York City, NY
It would be impossible to have a list of popular speakeasies in the United States and not mention any in New York City. The Storage Room deserves to be included in this list because it involves two satisfying treats, alcohol, and ice cream.
The Storage Room is located inside What's the Scoop? What's the Scoop, you ask? It is an ice cream shop with all your favorite flavors, but in the back, there is a full speakeasy where you can get all your favorite drinks. Both establishments are in the Upper East Side, which is a popular attraction in NYC with a few different venues for adults to enjoy their evenings. The menu features a full bar that includes all the mixed drinks, but its menu is based on important locales within the Upper East Side. For example, there are drinks titled Meet Me At The Met, 1040 Fifth Avenue, and The Devil Wears Prada. The drinks are served with special treats like chocolate cigars, jerky, and other items.
The Storage Room requires a secret password to get in and does have a dress code that bans any athletic gear, sneakers, t-shirts, or the like. The one-two punch of ice cream and alcohol makes The Storage Room an interesting speakeasy to visit.
PDT, New York City, NY
Ever want to jump into a phone booth and become Superman? What about jumping into a phone booth and ending up in a swanky New York City speakeasy? If you're looking for the latter then PDT (Please Don't Tell) is the perfect venue for you. PDT is a popular tourist spot for those in the know whenever they hit NYC.
The exclusivity of PDT is apparent from the start. This location is hidden behind a phone booth at the popular East Village hot dog restaurant, Crif Dogs. There is very limited seating, so the best bet to ensure that you can get inside is to make a reservation which can only be made seven days in advance. The food menu features many of the items from that establishment, including waffle fries, Torres tots, and Wylie Dog. This is the type of place that you can use for a nice date, or to get away for some drinks on your own.
Franklin Mortgage & Investment Co, Philadelphia, PA
Franklin Mortgage & Investment Co is a venue on this list that potentially embodies the best of the original idea of the speakeasy. Located in Philadelphia, PA, this is a cocktail bar that is in the basement of the Rittenhouse Hotel, with access coming through a back-alley entrance. The venue is named after one of the largest alcohol smuggling groups during prohibition.
Unlike years past, visiting today's Franklin Mortgage & Investment Co will not net you time in jail. Instead, you'll be able to enjoy some great craft cocktails made by the mixologists behind the bar. The menu rotates nightly, so there isn't a set plan for what is available. If you're into drinking and want to experience some cocktails that you may not find at other places, this is a bar that works for you. This is a location that does not have a food menu, so if you're looking for dinner options be forewarned.
With intimate VIP-like seating and low lighting, Franklin Mortgage & Investment Co is a great establishment for those that enjoy fine craft cocktails. The professionals behind the bar are skilled in making the standard mixed drinks you'll know, while also introducing you to some you will not.
My Bar 635, New Orleans, LA
You can't talk about speakeasies without highlighting My Bar 635 in New Orleans, on the famed Bourbon Street. This venue isn't exactly a secret, as it is on one of the most popular party strips in the country — a perfect view of Mardi Gras. The portion of the bar that is considered a speakeasy is hosted on the second floor. There's a balcony where you can enjoy your drinks while watching the hordes of people traversing Bourbon Street below.
The menu features a full slate of mixed drinks, with some popular local cocktails such as the Voodoo Purple Daiquiri. My Bar 635 is not just a venue where you can get a variety of drinks, but it also hosts live music nightly. Musical acts play original and cover tunes from jazz, blues, country, rock, and many more. If you're into sports, this is a great venue to catch big games as there are multiple screens tuned into sports from across the nation.
El Carajo International Tapas and Wines, Miami, FL
El Carajo International Tapas and Wines is a must-visit location in Miami, Florida. Miami is known as one of the best locations for Latino cuisine, and El Carajo is a spot that embodies that ideal. Mix in the drinks, along with the food menu, and it's clear why this speakeasy is on the list. Head over to SW 17th Avenue and there is a BP Gas station hidden behind the cigarette bar.
El Carajo is a location that is perfect for someone looking to expand their wine and cocktail palette. There are several types of authentic wines on the menu, with a selection topping nearly 2,000 during popular times of the year such as the summer. These wines can be enjoyed on location, ordered for pickup, and even shipped by mail.
The food menu at El Carajo is mostly small, sharable plates with many different types of tapas available. The dessert options boast Latino flare as well such as churros, flan, and other types of sweets. El Carajo is a great location if you're looking for a hidden gem that serves food and drinks or ordering something to stock up on your own personal bar at home.
Wilson & Wilson Private Detective Agency, San Francisco, CA
Wilson & Wilson Private Detective Agency are two speakeasies in one. No, this isn't a real detective agency, but that is the cover-up for the first speakeasy. Bourbon & Branch is the reservation-only location that is inside a fictional detective agency. But once you arrive, if you know the secret password, you can then get inside Wilson & Wilson which is hidden behind a makeshift window.
Mixed cocktails are on the menu, but what makes Wilson & Wilson special is the rotating tasting menu comprised of unique craft cocktails and other specialized drinks. The drink menu changes each month with some offerings including the Charlie Chan, to the Karlsson's. The drink menu is the main attraction, as the food offered is very thin, with mostly small bar bites to snack on while enjoying your drinks.
Both Wilson & Wilson and Bourbon & Branch are great speakeasies for those that like to take part in the exclusive nature of the nightlife scene. Make your reservation and come in some of your best formal wear to take in this unique location in San Francisco.
La Descarga, Los Angeles, CA
Speakeasies weren't only a thing in the United States — hidden establishments for taking in societies' vices thrived in other countries as well, such as Cuba. La Descarga is a Los Angeles speakeasy that harkens back to the days of speakeasies in Cuba, featuring many different aspects that highlight both the culture of that time and today.
Walking into La Descarga and it's clear where the inspiration comes from. The establishment looks like something right out of old pictures of Cuba. The place is adorned with heavy browns, and wooden tones right out of a scene from an old saloon. There are both standing and seated sections if you're looking to enjoy food and drinks.
This is a rum and cigar bar, with most of the cocktails based around the former. You can order mixed drinks but take a moment to enjoy the variety of rum options available for tasting. There are typical options such as Bacardi, but you can also taste rum from areas across Cuba. Bottle service is also an option if you're looking to celebrate at La Descarga. Also, if you're into smoking, there's a back room where you can enjoy a nice cigar with your cocktail.
Little Tin Goods & Apothecary Cabinet, Seattle, WA
Little Tin isn't a throwback to the days of speakeasies. Opened in 1905 back before the days of Prohibition, it continues to operate to this day. Even though it's under new ownership, Little Tin is a popular location in Seattle, Washington.
Little Tin has a slew of drinks that harken back to the Hawaiian roots that are the theme of the establishment. Drinks such as Cruise Control, Pretty Boy Swag, and Pinkie Promise are based on tequila, bourbon, and gin respectively. Wine and beer are also on the menu, but the variety of cocktails at this establishment can't be missed.
Now, Little Tin isn't a spot where you can frequent it for dinner. The food menu features only a few snack items like dumplings and coconut shrimp. Little Tin is open Wednesday through Saturday until 10 p.m. and does not offer reservations, so get to the establishment at a decent time to ensure a seat.
Truth & Alibi, Dallas, TX
Texas featured its own speakeasies during the Prohibition Era and still does today. Truth & Alibi of Dallas is one of the premier locations in the state. Hidden within a candy store, Truth & Alibi is certainly the place for those looking for a party. The spot features a packed dance floor with nightly DJs spinning music from hip-hop and Top 40. There are VIP sections and bottle service for those looking to celebrate or have a more intimate night out. Reserving a table is a great way to skip the line and make sure you get into a place that can easily get crowded.
Truth & Alibi features a menu filled with signature and classic cocktails. For example, the 12 A.M. Alibi and El Diablo are two unique options that go alongside more recognizable drinks like the Mai Tai and Manhattan. Food is not on the menu, so make it a point to grab something before coming to this speakeasy. But when you're ready to party, step through that hidden door for a great evening.